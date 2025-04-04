Cynosure Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.12.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,363.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,345.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.88. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

