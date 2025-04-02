Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,939 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group accounts for about 1.6% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

