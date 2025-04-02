Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,274,000 after buying an additional 49,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

PBH opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.