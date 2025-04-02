Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) is Perritt Capital Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

