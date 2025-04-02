IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Bought by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in IBEX were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IBEX by 1,369.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 264,947 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $4,829,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

Insider Activity at IBEX

In other IBEX news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,922.50. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $246,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,286.26. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,121 in the last three months. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBEX

IBEX Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $331.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

IBEX Profile

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.