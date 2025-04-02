iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $172,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 254,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

