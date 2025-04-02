Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) vs. Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Financial Comparison

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) and Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Energy & Technology and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $3.47 million 3.77 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Subsea 7 $5.97 billion 0.79 $15.40 million $0.67 23.44

This table compares Energy & Technology and Subsea 7″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Energy & Technology has a beta of 11.73, indicating that its share price is 1,073% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Energy & Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

