Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 241 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.44. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

