Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 205,886 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 267.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,886 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

KE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

