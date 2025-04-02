Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.19. 24,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 23,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

