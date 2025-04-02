Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.11 and last traded at $171.75. 167,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

Moog Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.91.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.