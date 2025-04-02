Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 13663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HI

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -28.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $20,648,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $17,178,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 387,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 176,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.