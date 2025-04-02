Gold Stocks To Consider – April 1st

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. They allow investors to gain exposure to fluctuations in gold prices while also carrying company-specific risks and operational factors that affect overall performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. 24,545,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,913,597. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. 5,846,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,890,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 12,325,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,812,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,187,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,765. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Featured Stories