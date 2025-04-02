Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.25 and last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 20436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Get Interfor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IFP

Interfor Price Performance

Insider Activity at Interfor

The company has a market capitalization of C$779.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.98.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,820.14. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.