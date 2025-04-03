Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $556,000 in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 696,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,799,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $411.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.08. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $105.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBR

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.