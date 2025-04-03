Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 450,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stoneridge by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

