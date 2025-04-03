Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

