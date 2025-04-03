Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $437.48 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.61 and its 200-day moving average is $459.41.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

