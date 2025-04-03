Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 39,997 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,997 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,374,000. United Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

