DnB Asset Management AS Has $389,000 Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in uniQure were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QURE. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in uniQure by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QURE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,501.76. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

