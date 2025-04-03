DnB Asset Management AS Has $241,000 Stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Arbe Robotics Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of ARBE opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.08. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.09.
Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,567.91% and a negative return on equity of 102.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARBE
Arbe Robotics Company Profile
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arbe Robotics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.