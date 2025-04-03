Q1 Earnings Forecast for Hallador Energy Issued By B. Riley

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Hallador Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

HNRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $524.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

