HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TRDA

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRDA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TRDA opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 53,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

