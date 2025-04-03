HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TRDA

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TRDA
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TRDA opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 53,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Reasons the S&P 500 Could Rebound Strongly in 2025
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Best Gold Stocks in 2025… So Far
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.