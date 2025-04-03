ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $22.96 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 182,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

