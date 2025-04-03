ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $31.35 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $31,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Autoliv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.9 %

ALV stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.55 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

