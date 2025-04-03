Martin Worley Group Acquires Shares of 22,710 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Martin Worley Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

