OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.