StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8,803.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,329,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,644,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.50.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

