StoneX Group Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,266 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,987,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 316,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $41.17 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

