StoneX Group Inc. Buys 792 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTGS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,719,000 after purchasing an additional 945,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 280,846 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the period.

FTGS opened at $30.19 on Thursday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $940.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

