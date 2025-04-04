Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,992,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,580 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $222,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Shares of BRX opened at $24.95 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

