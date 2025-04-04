Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Precipio Price Performance

Shares of Precipio stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Precipio has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

(Get Free Report)

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.