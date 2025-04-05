Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.500-18.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $233.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.09 and a 200-day moving average of $303.75. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.