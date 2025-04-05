Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) Insider Mark Blackburn Buys 9,084,386 Shares

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blackburn acquired 9,084,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$45,421.93 ($27,528.44).
Pro-Pac Packaging Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67.
Pro-Pac Packaging Company Profile
