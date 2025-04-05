Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) Insider Mark Blackburn Buys 9,084,386 Shares

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blackburn acquired 9,084,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$45,421.93 ($27,528.44).

Pro-Pac Packaging Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Pro-Pac Packaging Company Profile

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes flexible, distribution, and rigid packaging products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Flexibles and Distribution segments. The Flexibles segment manufactures flexible packaging materials products, such as stretch and shrink wrap, agricultural silage packaging, fresh produce bags, barrier and lidding films, and distribution protective films.

