iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Position Increased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.