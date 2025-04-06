Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,751,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,989 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 18,380.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 137,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,427,000 after buying an additional 101,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,591,000.

BINC opened at $51.70 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

