Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $279.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

