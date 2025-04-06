EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $35,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $341.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.