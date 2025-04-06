Insider Buying: Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Insider Buys 7,200 Shares of Stock

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Joanne (Jo) Dawson bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.69 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of A$84,153.60 ($51,002.18).

Pacific Current Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Pacific Current Group alerts:

Pacific Current Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Pacific Current Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.84%.

About Pacific Current Group

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Current Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Current Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.