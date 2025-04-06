Insider Buying: Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK – Get Free Report) insider Paul Chapman purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($30,303.03).

Paul Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Paul Chapman acquired 500,000 shares of Meeka Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($30,303.03).

On Monday, January 20th, Paul Chapman bought 875,000 shares of Meeka Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($42,424.24).

Meeka Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.75 million, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Meeka Metals Company Profile

Meeka Metals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and rare earth properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Murchison gold project covering an area of 343 square kilometers located in the prolific Murchison Gold Fields, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Meeka Gold Limited and changed its name to Meeka Metals Limited in July 2022.

