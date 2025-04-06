Rosty Raykov Sells 10,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,069. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $67,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $66,600.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $60,800.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FENC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 0.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

