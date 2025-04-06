O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $270.83 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

