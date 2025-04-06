Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

