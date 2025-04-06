WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $42,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $18,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

