Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 18,956 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $29,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.