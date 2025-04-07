Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 26,485 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after buying an additional 32,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $57.65 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

