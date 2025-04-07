Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $19.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.82 million, a P/E ratio of 141.15 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDWR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDWR

About Radware

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.