Analysts Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Target Price at $7.31

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
EWCZ opened at $3.39 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
