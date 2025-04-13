dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$12.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.22.

DNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

DNTL opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.37. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

