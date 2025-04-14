SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLD opened at $297.93 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $299.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

